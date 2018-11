Published Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at 5:23 pm

Due to the potential for overnight icing and falling temperatures, Watauga County Schools will operate on a two (2) hour delay for students and staff on Thursday, November 15th. Buses will travel regular routes. Any changes to this decision will be communicated by 7:30A as we continue to monitor changing weather conditions.

Thank you and please be safe,

WCS Weather Team

