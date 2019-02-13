Watauga County Schools Recognize Several Students, Teachers and Staff Members at February Board Meeting

Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 10:28 am

WHS Principal Dr. Chris Blanton, art teacher Dacia Trethewey, Watauga County Hunger and Health Coalition Director Elizabeth Young and craft teacher Brett McDonough with WHS students Caroline Edwards, Sadye Franklin and Vann Small attended the board meeting to give information on Empty Bowls, a charity event that raises money for the local hunger coalition. Empty Bowls will be held March 30 at WHS from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The board recognized the work of school counselors. Board Chairman Ron Henries thanked the counselors for the tireless work — both in their assigned roles and countless other lesser known capacities in their schools. Left to right are Sandra Ruppert from Green Valley, Sheryl Little from Bethel and Lindsay Gough.

Watauga High School ISS Coordinator Jana Smith was recognized with the WCS Servant’s Heart Award. WHS Assistant Principal Tierra Stark said Smith never failed to go above and beyon in her role at the high school. Stark said Smith was a dedicated, caring person who is always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. Pictured are Smith, Stark and WCS Superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott.

Watauga County Schools Director of Communications Garrett Price was recognized for receiving two Blue Ribbon Awards from the North Carolina School Public Relations Association. Price was awarded for electronic media and graphic design.

Comments

comments