Watauga County Schools Names 2021-22 Teachers of the Year – One From Each School

Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 3:13 pm

Watauga County Schools has named its 2021-22 teachers of the year — one from each school in the district. Chosen by their peers, the group was selected from a group of more than 300 teachers district-wide at all grade levels.

This year’s group includes Maura McGlamery from Bethel, Meagan Kingdon from Blowing Rock, Calvin Cole from Cove Creek, Melissa Miller from Green Valley, Misty Hyler from Hardin Park, Lauren Harkey from Mabel, Haleigh Waterman from Parkway, Melanie Randolph from Valle Crucis and Brandon Winbush from Watauga High School.

WCS teachers of the year were awarded by groups of peers, family members and staff who surprised the award winner with the recognition in their classrooms.

Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott offered his congratulations to the newly-named teachers of the year, and thanked them for their dedication to their students.

“It is always a special honor to be recognized by your peers as a teacher of the year,” Elliott said. “Each one of these incredible teachers are highly respected leaders in their schools and within our school system. We are fortunate to have so many skilled and professional educators leading and teaching our children. In a year that’s been difficult in so many ways, these educators have shown themselves to be exemplary leaders in their classrooms and schools.”

Each school’s teacher of the year will receive an award of $350 from the school system and is automatically a candidate for Watauga County Schools Teacher of the Year. The person chosen as WCS Teacher of the Year will receive an additional $350 from the school system. Local businesses will also be given an opportunity to donate gift certificates or other prizes to help recognize teachers of the year.

Businesses or individuals interested in making a donation this year are encouraged to contact Human Resources Director Stephen Martin or Public Information Director Garrett Price at (828) 264-7190.

The WCS district-wide Teacher of the Year will be announced in May after a selection process that includes interviews and a review of a written statement of teaching philosophy prepared by each candidate.