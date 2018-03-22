Watauga County Schools Miss 20th Day, More Snow Possible in the High Country This Weekend

Published Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 10:07 am

By Nathan Ham

Spring weather will arrive at some point, but it’s just not going to be in the next few days.

Watauga County Schools are closed on Thursday, March 22. This marks the 20th day that the school system has missed. Avery County Schools are also closed for the weather. It is an optional teacher workday in both counties. Ashe County schools are on a two-hour delay while Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute opened at 9 a.m. and classes are on a regular schedule at Appalachian State.

The morning started with a lot of chilly temperatures across the area. Boone started out at 24 degrees this morning. Blowing Rock dipped to 21 degrees and it dropped down to 15 degrees at Snake Mountain. The same can be said for areas in Avery County. Banner Elk’s low this morning was 20 degrees. Newland and Linville both checked in with low temperatures of 20 degrees. Temperatures dropped down to 14 degrees at both Beech Mountain and Sugar Mountain. West Jefferson and Jefferson both had lows of 24 degrees to start the day.

Looking ahead to this weekend, winter refuses to let go of its grasp on the High Country. The rest of the day on Thursday will be nice and sunny, however the temperatures will not warm up very quickly, only expecting to reach the mid to upper 30’s by the afternoon. Friday looks to be the warmest day out of the next five with a high expected to reach 43 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds.

Things get tricky on Saturday and Sunday trying to predict what the weather is going to do.

“Yes, snow is possible again this weekend. Don’t ask for details and don’t believe anyone that says they have details,” is how Ray Russell described the potential snowfall this weekend at Ray’s Weather Center.

Expect a wintry mix of precipitation this weekend, starting as snow on Saturday morning before turning to mostly rain in the afternoon. Sunday will start with some light rain and then end as a light wintry mix with snow showers mixing in Sunday night.

Comments

comments