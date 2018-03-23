Watauga County Schools’ Kindergarten Orientation to Begin End of March for Eight Schools

Published Friday, March 23, 2018 at 9:37 am

The first day of kindergarten is a hugely important day in a child’s life. It’s the first step on a lifelong journey of learning and exploration. In Watauga County Schools, kindergarten is a time for learning, but just as importantly, it’s a time for growing, creating, making friends and importantly: Having fun.

When you send your child to kindergarten in Watauga County Schools, you are entrusting us with your greatest treasure — and that’s a responsibility that we don’t take lightly.

All of our kindergarten classrooms are led by highly-qualified professionals with years of experience who are dedicated to meeting children on their level and moving them forward. Teachers in our kindergarten classrooms appreciate that each child is an individual and they strive to meet each student’s needs individually.

From the moment kinders arrive at school — from the classroom to the lunchroom to the bus ride home — they are under the watch of career professionals who are wholly dedicated to their safety and care.

Over the course of their day, kinders in WCS have access to a wealth of opportunities. From things like art and music instruction, to physical education and recess every day, kinders learn in a fun and active environment — one that might have evolved since parents experienced their first days of schooling.

Below are Kindergarten Orientation dates for each of our schools.

If you have any questions, or if you’d like to visit one of our schools, please feel free to call Tamara Stamey at (828) 264-7190.

Additional information is available on our district website’s kindergarten page at www.wataugaschools.org/ kindergarten .

Bethel: March 29-30

Blowing Rock: April 26-27

Cove Creek: April 23-24

Green Valley: April 12-13

Hardin Park: April 30 – May 1

Mabel: April 12-13

Parkway: April 26-27

Valle Crucis: April 19-20

