Published Monday, March 30, 2020 at 8:46 am

Watauga County Schools Issues Statement Regarding Governor Cooper’s Announcement of Statewide Stay at Home Order, sets additional instructional material pick up date for Monday, March 30.



By order of Governor Roy Cooper, Watauga County Schools will remain closed for students until at least May 15. Gov. Cooper’s announcement of a 30 day stay at home order means that the already limited operations of the school system will continue during this time.

“We are focusing on three priorities right now,” Watauga County Schools Superintendent Scott Elliott stated. “We are working to protect the health and safety of our employees, continuing to provide educational resources and remote learning for our students, and continuing to provide free meals to all children in the community.”

Elliott stated that after consultation with AppHealthCare director Jennifer Greene and Watauga County Director of Emergency Management Will Holt, the school system will continue to operate with limited staff members and will remain closed to the public.

“I continue to urge our staff to put their health and safety first,” Elliott stated. “Those who can perform their work from home are encouraged to do so. The school buildings will remain open for school staff who need to access their resources and our drive through meal service will continue for as long as we can manage it.”

School officials are working hard to continue support for student remote learning while they are away from school. The school system currently has approximately 3,800 Chromebook computers checked out for student use in grades 3-12. Students in grades K-2 are working with packets provided by teachers.

School officials announced that the date for the distribution of new remote learning resources for all K8 students will be moved up in light of the Governor’s order. Report cards for K8 students will also be distributed. Watauga High School parents do not need to visit the school for any additional materials.

Parents are encouraged to visit the drive through line at their K8 school on Monday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to receive report cards, new sets of learning materials, and other important resources. Parents are encouraged to check their emails for more information from teachers. Parents who are unable to pick up these materials should contact their teachers by email or by calling the school office.

“We will continue to provide meals and learning resources for as long as possible,” Elliott added. “The staff of our school system have stepped up in an unprecedented way to help take care of this community. I could not be more proud of them.”

For the most up to date information from Watauga County Schools, visit the website www.wataugaschools.org. You will find information about remote learning, meals for children, and the most up to date information about this ongoing public health crisis.