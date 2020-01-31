Watauga County Schools Dismissing Early with Snow Falling Across the High Country

Published Friday, January 31, 2020 at 11:46 am

By Nathan Ham

Snow started falling around 9:30 a.m. in parts of the High Country and the decision was quickly made to dismiss school early in Watauga County. Elementary schools will dismiss at noon and the high school will dismiss at 1 p.m. Buses will travel Limited A Routes according to the information provided by the school system.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement at 10:59 a.m. detailing the changeover from rain to snow at higher elevations.

“An area of precipitation is moving north through western North Carolina, with rain in the piedmont, rain mixed with snow in the Blue Ridge foothills, and snow for the highest elevations. Accumulations of around an inch are possible for elevations above 3200 feet, mainly on elevated and grassy surfaces. Roads may become slushy, but temperatures are expected to be just above freezing, limiting the impact. Elevations above 4000 feet will experience the greatest impact where roads may become snow-covered. Motorists are advised to drive with extra caution for areas which experience the snow,” the statement advised.

According to the latest weather forecast from Ray’s Weather Center, snowfall will range from a dusting to two inches across most of the region with higher elevations receiving three inches this afternoon. Temperatures are expected to warm slightly as the day continues, forcing the change over to rainfall this evening before ending tonight.

Saturday looks to be a dreary day with clouds and light rain returning to the forecast. The rain is expected to turn to snow showers Saturday night with the potential of another inch or so of snow. After that, temperatures begin to warm up with a high on Sunday reaching 50 degrees and Monday reaching a high in the mid-60s.

