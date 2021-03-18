Watauga County Schools Bringing All Grade Levels Back Into the Classroom by April 12

Published Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 11:54 am

By Nathan Ham

During a special meeting that took place on Monday, the Watauga County Board of Education voted to allow students in grades 6-12 to return to the classroom, beginning on Monday, April 12.

The last day of school for the 2020/2021 school year is schedule for May 26 according to the online school calendar.

Students in Pre-kindergarten through second grade returned to the classroom on March 8 and students in grades three through five will return to the classroom on Monday, March 22. Students will attend class in person on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday’s will continue to be a remote learning day for everyone while the custodial staff sanitizes school buildings.

All students will continue to have the option of attending school remotely through the Watauga Virtual Academy.

“The board of education made the decision to move to Plan A based on improving health metrics and with the recommendation of public health officials and local pediatricians. We continue to believe that with diligent attention to prevention efforts, school continues to be among the safest places for our students,” said superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott in an email to Watauga County parents. “In order to keep our schools safe for our students and staff members, we must continue to do the things to prevent the spread of the virus: diligent mask wearing, vaccines, keeping sick children at home, minimizing contact outside of school between students and adults who could carry the virus, and social distancing to the extent possible. What happens outside of school very much impacts what we can do inside of school, so please do all you can to continue safe activities at home and in the workplace.”