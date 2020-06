Published Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:53 am

Watauga County Schools are looking for feedback from parents on their thoughts on the current plan to reopen schools for the 2020-21 school year in August.

The school system also released a video highlighting North Carolina’s plan for how schools should reopen in the fall.

For parents interested in taking the survey, it is available by going to www.wataugaschools.org/ coronavirus or clicking the survey direct link here.

The video from WCS can be seen below.

