Watauga County School Board Recognizes Governor’s School Attendees and Principal Appreciation Month

Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 8:26 pm

At the October meeting of the Watauga County Board of Education, the school board recognized four groups of individuals for various achievements.

Those groups include Watauga High School students attending Governor’s School, each principal in the county as part of Principal Appreciation Month, board of education members for completing training with the North Carolina School Board Association and Appalachian State University’s 2018 Teaching Excellence and Achievement Fellows.

