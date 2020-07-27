Watauga County School Board Hosting Emergency Meeting on Tuesday Evening

Published Monday, July 27, 2020 at 1:59 pm

The Watauga County Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday, July 28 at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held in person with appropriate precautions taken for the health and safety of the public.

The purpose of the meeting is for the board to hear an update on school reopening planning and to consider taking action on an updated recommendation for the return to in-person instruction.

The public may offer comments to the board either in person or via email to Superintendent Scott Elliott at [email protected]. The deadline for submitting comments is 4:30 PM on July 28, 2020.

Persons wishing to make public comment in person will be expected to wear face masks and maintain appropriate social distancing.