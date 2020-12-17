Watauga County Residents Have Reported Receiving Scam Fundraising Calls for the Boone Fire Department

Published Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 1:19 pm

The Boone Police Department has been receiving reports from our citizens of individuals soliciting donations from the public to support the Boone Fire Department. The Boone Fire Department, along with other Town Departments do not seek or solicit donations to provide service for our community. The Boone Fire Department like all Town Departments are supported by tax dollars and do not conduct these types of fundraising efforts.

If you receive a call, mailing or email requesting donations for any Town of Boone Departments, do not give out any type of personal or sensitive information like credit/debit card numbers or bank information.