Watauga County Rescue Squad Chief Randy Collins Dies Suddenly

Published Friday, August 31, 2018 at 11:24 am

By Nathan Ham

Longtime Watauga County Rescue Squad Chief Randy Collins passed away on Thursday.

Collins, 61, was at the Peter Pedroni Memorial Golf Tournament at the Boone Golf Club as a volunteer when the incident happened.

Collins served as a member of the Watauga County Rescue Squad Chief for 26 years and was chosen as the squad chief in 1999.

A statement from the Watauga County Rescue Squad confirmed Collins’ death on Thursday evening.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of Chief Randy Collins. Randy served our Rescue Squad and community for 26 years, and before serving in Watauga County, served in Stokes County. Randy was a mentor, teacher, leader and friend to many in the rescue and EMS community and will be missed,” the statement said.

Cards and messages of condolence are being accepted on behalf of the Collins family, according to the rescue squad. Cards and notes can be mailed to P.O. Box 3394, Boone, NC, 28607 and they will be delivered to the family.

Along with being a rescue squad volunteer, Collins was also a Watauga Medics EMT. Watauga Medics also released a statement, saying “we are sad to acknowledge the death of Watauga Medics EMT and longtime Watauga Rescue Chief Randy Collins. Randy has been a leader, mentor and friend to so many in the public safety community and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Collins family as well as all of his coworkers, students and friends.”

First responders and other emergency personnel gathered Thursday night to escort Collins to Hampton Funeral Service on Blowing Rock Road.

As of Friday morning, funeral services are incomplete.

