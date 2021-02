Published Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 8:59 am

​Please take notice that on March 6, 2021 at 7467 Old US 421 S Deep Gap, North Carolina the Watauga County Republican Party will hold its 2021 County Convention. Precinct Meetings shall be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. and the convention shall be begin promptly at 10 a.m. All registered Republicans are welcome to come and participate. If you plan to attend the virtual meeting please register at https://www.nc.gop/watauga-con vention-2021 by Friday 05MAR. You may register in person at the convention. Voting for virtual attendees will be set up on an individual basis.