Watauga County Republican Party Headquarters is Open; Political Information is Available for Public

Published Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1:23 pm

By Harley Nefe

Located at 140 W. King Street, the Watauga County Republican Party Headquarters is open to the public. It is a place where individuals can purchase merchandise, pick up campaign signage, get information about voting and discuss politics.

The headquarters opened Aug. 15, and the hours of operation are Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m – 1:30 p.m. The headquarters is also extending its hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. In addition, the headquarters is open on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Inside the building, the headquarters has a Trump Store, where there is a lot of merchandise including t-shirts, hats and stickers.

“It’s been busy every day,” said Anne-Marie Yates, Chairwoman of the Watauga County Republican Party. “We’ve turned over the Trump Store I bet you 15 times. We cannot keep enough merchandise; it’s crazy.”

In addition to merchandise, the Republican Party headquarters also has political signage for every candidate on the GOP ticket.

“Folks are welcome to come by and get signs and put them out,” Yates said. “We would love for that to happen and to get all these signs out of here.”

There are smaller sized Trump yard signs that are being given away on a donation basis, and the larger size signs are free.

Along with picking up merchandise and signs, the public can also visit the headquarters to receive help and get questions answered pertaining to voting and the 2020 Election.

“All of our staff is knowledgeable on all of our candidates,” Yates said. “So, anybody who has a question, they can come by.”

The headquarters also has campaign literature that people can pick up.

“This is a good place for people to come in person and be able to have those discussions,” Yates said.

Masks are required when visiting.

Yates also said that they are always looking for volunteers. They have positions as poll observers, poll greeters and as judges for Election Day, which is on Nov. 3.

Already volunteering at the headquarters is Peggy MacCaskill and May Bouboulis, who both said they enjoy volunteering there.

“Peggy is one of our long time volunteers,” Yates said. “She’s been in this party leadership longer than I have, and Mrs. Bouboulis is new to our volunteer list this year, but faithful. I’m telling you, she’s so faithful.”

To learn more information about the Watauga County Republican Headquarters, the current location phone number is 828-865-1777, and the year round phone number is 828-263-4330.