Watauga County Releases Sample Ballots for Primary Election to be Held March 5th

The Watauga County Board of Elections has released ballot samples for North Carolina’s primary election to be held on March 5, 2024. The following ballots are: D0001 for the Democratic ballot; L0002 for the Libertarian ballot; R0003 for the Republican ballot and N0004 for the Nonpartisan ballot.

Unaffiliated voters can choose any ballot. Green and No Labels Party members can only choose the Nonpartisan ballot which only has the Board of Education contest on it.

Should you have any questions, contact:

Watauga County Board of Elections

842 West King Street, Suite 6 – PO Box 528 – Boone NC 28607

Phone: 828-265-8061 Fax: 828-265-8068

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

