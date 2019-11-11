Watauga County Register of Deeds Office Extends Veteran’s Day Appreciation with Special Event Wednesday, Nov. 13

Published Monday, November 11, 2019 at 9:12 am

By Sherrie Norris

For several years, the Watauga County Register of Deeds Office has provided much-needed support and encouragement to our local veterans, and this year is no exception.

According to Amy Shook, since November, 2015, her office has provided the “Thank you for your Service” program, in which local businesses agreed to offer special discounts and services to veterans when their “Thank A Vet” card is presented.

“Many of our veterans have already obtained their cards and have enjoyed discounts at some of their favorite businesses,” Shook said. “We are very happy and excited to announce that we have been able to add a number of new businesses to the list, including those in Watauga County and some from surrounding counties.”

To show their appreciation to Watauga County veterans, Shook and her staff are hosting a special event at their office on Wednesday, Nov.13, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. “We will have updated copies of the list of participating businesses, as well have refreshments and treats for the veterans to enjoy as we try to show our appreciation to them for their service.”

While Shook’s staff looks forward to expressing their appreciation in person, they realize some veterans may not be able to come to Boone on Wednesday. “If this is the case, veterans may come by our office any day following this appreciation day event,” she said. “Also, the revised list will be available on our website by Nov. 15, or you may call our office after Wednesday, the 13th, and request a copy by mail.”

More About the Thank-A-Veteran Program

For those veterans who have not yet registered to participate in the “Thank A Vet” discount program, a veteran needs to bring his or her Military Discharge/DD214 form, along with a valid photo ID ,for recording in the Register of Deeds office. There is no charge to record this document. Veterans who already have their Military Discharge/DD214 forms recorded with the Watauga County Register of Deeds need only to bring a valid photo ID to receive a Veterans Discount card. Once you have been issued a Veterans Discount Card, simply present it at participating businesses to receive the discount. The discount card is issued to veterans at no charge as a “thank-you” for your service to our country.

Cards are issued in the Register of Deeds Vital Records office Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Interested in Participating as a Business?

Shook and her staff invite any business to join the growing list of businesses that are already showing their appreciation for veterans through this unique program.

The sponsorship form may be viewed and downloaded at the office website, (see below). Participants will be given a poster to display in their business, showing their customers and our veterans that they are a participant in the program.

Additionally, your business will be on the list given to veterans when the obtain a card, as well as listed on the (program) website.

To join others who are participating, please submit the Thank A Vet application form to the office: fax to 828-265-8147; email to [email protected]; or mail to Watauga County Register of Deeds, 842 West King Street, Suite 9, Boone, NC 28607

Disclaimer : The Watauga County “Thank-A-Veteran” Discount Card Program is issued for the purpose of receiving the discounts made available from participating businesses only. It is not a valid ID for determining actual identity or residency. It is not issued by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs. It does not entitle the holder to any claim of Veterans Affairs benefits.

The Watauga County Register of Deeds Office is located at 842 W. King St., Suite 9 in the Watauga County Courthouse in Boone.

For more information, call (828) 265-8052, email [email protected], or visit http://www.wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/Deeds/home.aspx.

