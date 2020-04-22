Watauga County Public Library Celebrates National Library Week April 19-25

Published Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at 12:44 pm

This week marks National Library Week, a time set aside to celebrate all libraries and the treasure trove found within their walls but also outside of those walls electronically. Now would be a great time to discover e-resources, many of which are available with a library card.

If you need a library card (and who doesn’t?) click here to begin that short and simple process; the library Circulation staff will be in touch shortly thereafter to give you your card number and then the fun begins. Your pin is the last 4 digits of your primary phone number.

Earlier this week, the State of America’s Libraries Report was released on Monday, including Top Ten Frequently Challenged Books of 2019. These have been posted on Facebook and Twitter. Tuesday marked National Library Workers Day , a day for library staff, users, administrators and Friends groups to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers. Nominate a stellar library employee.

Celebrations During National Library Week

Wednesday, April 22: National Bookmobile Day, a day to recognize the contributions of our nation’s bookmobiles and the dedicated professionals who make quality bookmobile outreach possible in their communities.

Thursday, April 23: Take Action for Libraries Day, a day to rally advocates to support libraries.