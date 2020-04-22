Watauga County Public Library Celebrates National Library Week April 19-25

This week marks National Library Week, a time set aside to celebrate all libraries and the treasure trove found within their walls but also outside of those walls electronically. Now would be a great time to discover e-resources, many of which are available with a library card.
If you need a library card (and who doesn’t?) click here to begin that short and simple process; the library Circulation staff will be in touch shortly thereafter to give you your card number and then the fun begins. Your pin is the last 4 digits of your primary phone number.
Once you are reading, join the Reading Challenge and write a book review. Your book is sure to fit into one of the many categories. We encourage young adults and children to write reviews too with the help of an adult. If you get your card or write a review before April 30, you will be entered into a raffle for one of five gift cards that can be used at a local business.
Thanks to our Adult Services Specialist Sai Estep for putting these two videos together.
Thanks to the Friends of the Watauga County Public Library for their support! Follow us on Facebook and Twitter so we can celebrate libraries together.
Earlier this week, the State of America’s Libraries Report was released on Monday, including Top Ten Frequently Challenged Books of 2019. These have been posted on Facebook and Twitter. Tuesday marked National Library Workers Day, a day for library staff, users, administrators and Friends groups to recognize the valuable contributions made by all library workers. Nominate a stellar library employee.
Celebrations During National Library Week
- Wednesday, April 22: National Bookmobile Day, a day to recognize the contributions of our nation’s bookmobiles and the dedicated professionals who make quality bookmobile outreach possible in their communities.
- Thursday, April 23: Take Action for Libraries Day, a day to rally advocates to support libraries.