Watauga County Public Library Announces that Curbside Pickup of Materials and Printed Items Are Now Being Offered Once Again

Watauga County Public Library is happy to announce that curbside pickup of materials and printed items will be offered once again beginning Tuesday May 19 for the Watauga County Public Library and Monday, May 18 for the Western Watauga Branch:
Watauga County Public Library
140 Queen Street, Boone NC
828-264-8784
Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 am – 3 pm
Thursday from 1 pm – 6 pm
Western Watauga Branch Library
1085 Old US 421, Sugar Grove, NC
828-297-5515
Monday and Wednesday from 10 am – 3 pm
For the Watauga County Public Library, instructions are as follows:
1.) Put books on hold using your library card through our catalog. (Watauga & Ashe only) You may call and ask us to pull titles also.
2.) Wait for notification, allow at least 24 hours–we’ll call you when they’re ready!
3.) Come to the front of the library.
4.) Call the library with your last name, the last 4 numbers of your library card, and your vehicle description/parking spot number.
5.) Please stay in vehicle.
6.) We’ll leave the items on the chair in front of your spot. If it’s raining, we will use a small table in front of the main entrance
Curbside Delivery of Printed Items:
We can print up to 20 pages per patron
Black and white only
We are not charging for prints at this time
Send all files in PDF, Word Document, JPG or PNG format.
We are unable to log in to patron email accounts or Facebook accounts
To pick up at the Boone location, please send to: [email protected]
To pick up at the Western Watauga Branch, please send to: [email protected] or [email protected]
Library material may be returned at our book drops once again. No fines are being charged at this time.
Any items already out will be due June 30. Please be patient as our library staff catch up with holds and library business while ensuring that we are using safety protocols.
Below is a list of other services currently offered. Please call us to inquire about availability of any service you are interested in.
- NC Kids Digital – ebooks for children
- OverDrive – ebooks for adults
- Access to other ebooks on the NC Live site: https://www.nclive.org/
browse#format-ebooks
- Access to streaming videos through NC Live: https://fod.infobase.
com/nd_Home.aspx
- Access to wi-fi in our parking lots 24/7
Check with us for updates on our website:
Find us on Facebook: