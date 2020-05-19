Watauga County Public Library Announces that Curbside Pickup of Materials and Printed Items Are Now Being Offered Once Again

Published Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9:39 am

Watauga County Public Library is happy to announce that curbside pickup of materials and printed items will be offered once again beginning Tuesday May 19 for the Watauga County Public Library and Monday, May 18 for the Western Watauga Branch:

Watauga County Public Library

140 Queen Street, Boone NC

828-264-8784

Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 am – 3 pm

Thursday from 1 pm – 6 pm

Western Watauga Branch Library

1085 Old US 421, Sugar Grove, NC

828-297-5515

Monday and Wednesday from 10 am – 3 pm

For the Watauga County Public Library, instructions are as follows:

1.) Put books on hold using your library card through our catalog. (Watauga & Ashe only) You may call and ask us to pull titles also.

2.) Wait for notification, allow at least 24 hours–we’ll call you when they’re ready!

3.) Come to the front of the library.

4.) Call the library with your last name, the last 4 numbers of your library card, and your vehicle description/parking spot number.

5.) Please stay in vehicle.

6.) We’ll leave the items on the chair in front of your spot. If it’s raining, we will use a small table in front of the main entrance

Curbside Delivery of Printed Items:

We can print up to 20 pages per patron

Black and white only

We are not charging for prints at this time

Send all files in PDF, Word Document, JPG or PNG format.

We are unable to log in to patron email accounts or Facebook accounts

To pick up at the Boone location, please send to: [email protected]

Library material may be returned at our book drops once again. No fines are being charged at this time.

Any items already out will be due June 30. Please be patient as our library staff catch up with holds and library business while ensuring that we are using safety protocols.

Below is a list of other services currently offered. Please call us to inquire about availability of any service you are interested in.

NC Kids Digital – ebooks for children

OverDrive – ebooks for adults

Access to other ebooks on the NC Live site: https://www.nclive.org/ browse#format-ebooks

Access to streaming videos through NC Live: https://fod.infobase. com/nd_Home.aspx

Access to wi-fi in our parking lots 24/7

Check with us for updates on our website:

Find us on Facebook: