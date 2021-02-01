Watauga County Public Library and Downtown Boone Development Association Partner to Provide Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Boone

Published Monday, February 1, 2021 at 4:42 pm

The Watauga County Public Library and the Downtown Boone Development Association are partnering to provide Boone families and visitors with a fun, safe, socially distant, multigenerational experience, according to a press release.

Beginning Feb. 1, a Hibernating Animals Scavenger Hunt is available for families to complete in Downtown Boone. This activity will be available for the months of February and March.

Visitors in Downtown Boone have the opportunity to hunt for 10 hibernating animals that will be located on posters in the windows of participating downtown businesses.

The Hibernating Animals Scavenger Hunt is self-paced and can be started by picking up a Hibernating Animals Worksheet in the brochure holder in front of the Jones House or in front of the Watauga County Public Library.

Then as the hibernating animals are found on the different posters in the windows of each store, the names can be written down on the worksheet.

Once the worksheet is complete, it can be brought to the Watauga County Public Library to receive a small prize while supplies last. Participants in the scavenger hunt can also write their name and phone number on the worksheet and place it in the library book drop to be later contacted regarding how to pick up the prize through the curbside service.

While hunting for the hibernating animals, every store poster also has pictures of recommended library books featuring a specific hibernating animal, along with a QR code. Individuals can use their smart phone camera feature to hover over the code and begin the process of placing that book on hold for them and their family to enjoy.

The Appalachian Regional Library Youtube channel also has an accompanying video titled “Hibernating Animals Story Time” for young children to check out.

The Hibernating Animals Scavenger Hunt can also be completed even when the library and/or downtown businesses are closed.

If interested individuals have questions, they can contact Town of Boone’s Downtown Development Coordinator Lane Moody at 828-268-6283 or the youth services librarians at 828-264-8784 Ext. 3.