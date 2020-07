Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 9:27 am

Make a difference in an elderly person’s life! Volunteer are needed to deliver Home-Delivered Meals for the Watauga County Project on Aging. Meals are picked up in Boone & go to various parts of the county. Available time of 10:45-1 is needed. All you need is a car & a smile. Contact Wynne Strickland at 828-265-8090. Thank you in advance.