Watauga County Precinct Numbers Show Voting Trends For Presidential Election

Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 4:44 pm

By Harley Nefe

Absentee mail-in voting and one-stop early voting made up the majority of ballots cast in Watauga County, according to data from the Watauga County Board of Elections. Those two voting methods also favored presidential candidate Joe Biden significantly over President Donald Trump.

The early-voting location on Appalachian State’s campus recorded 5,212 votes for Biden and just 1,233 votes for Trump. The Boone 2 precinct, which is also where a majority of students vote, was one of just three precincts that voted in favor of Biden during Election Day voting. The other two were Boone 1 and Boone 3, additional strongholds of student voting areas.

Precincts in the rural areas of Watauga County favored President Trump in each location on Election Day.

The table below shows the results from ballots cast in person on Election Day by precinct in Watauga County:

Precinct Ballots Cast 11/3 Donald Trump Joe Biden 1. Bald Mountain 70 56 13 2. Beaver Dam 299 263 30 3. Blowing Rock 242 161 69 4. Blue Ridge 230 129 87 5. Boone 1 114 43 60 6. Boone 2 (ASU) 169 52 108 7. Brushy Fork 361 195 142 8. Cove Creek 258 194 54 9. Elk 99 66 28 10. Laurel Creek 131 105 21 11. Meat Camp 437 344 77 12. Boone 3 159 60 89 13. New River I 246 127 103 14. New River II 333 198 119 15. New River III 320 176 131 16. North Fork 29 24 5 17. Shawneehaw 154 120 30 18. Stony Fork 182 136 40 19. Watauga 283 213 59 20. Beech Mountain 207 129 75

The table below shows the results from the one-stop early voting period in Watauga County:

Early Voting Site Ballots Cast Donald Trump Joe Biden Admin 5266 2409 2733 ASU 6597 1233 5212 Blowing Rock 2421 1272 1106 Deep Gap 3893 2582 1248 Foscoe 1519 835 663 Western Watauga CC 2799 1938 831

The table below shows results from absentee by mail voting in Watauga County:

Absentee Voting Ballots Cast Donald Trump Joe Biden 5171 1268 3783

Results are unofficial until all absentee by mail ballots are received by Nov. 12 and the county canvass takes place.