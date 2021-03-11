Watauga County Parks and Recreation to Host Drive-Thru Bunny Trail Parade; Vendors Wanted

Published Thursday, March 11, 2021 at 2:42 pm

By Harley Nefe

Spring is on its way, which means Easter will be here soon. To celebrate, Watauga County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a drive-thru Bunny Trail Parade on Sunday, March 28. This event is scheduled to take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Watauga Community Recreation Center parking lot, located at 231 Complex Drive in Boone.

Families will be able to enjoy the festive event from the comfort and care of their cars as they follow a route to experience the different exhibits of parade floats and entertainers who will be set up in the parking lot for cars to drive by and see.

This event comes after an immensely popular Halloween drive-thru trunk or treat event and a drive-thru Christmas parade that were also presented by Watauga County Parks and Recreation.

Watauga County Parks and Recreation is currently seeking individuals, groups, businesses, churches and departments to fill the parking lot with parade vehicles, displays and entertainers. All parade exhibits will be stationary, and prizes will be awarded for the best displays. Vendors are also welcome to offer candy and/or prizes to the parade viewers. There is no fee to register as a vendor.

For more information or to reserve a space as a vendor, call 828-264-9511 or email Keron Poteat, Recreation Specialist II for Watauga County Parks and Recreation, at [email protected].

A link to the Watauga County Parks and Recreation’s website can be found here: https://rec.watgov.org and their Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/Watauga-County-Parks-and-Recreation-232565740490593.