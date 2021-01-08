Watauga County Parks and Recreation Hosting Food For Friends Food Drive January 11 Through February 12

Published Friday, January 8, 2021 at 3:25 pm

Watauga County Parks and Recreation is teaming up with Hospitality House, Casting Bread and the Hunger & Health Coalition to collect food items for those in need in the community. With cold winter temperatures here and the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, food resources are needed now more than ever.

Food items can be dropped off at the Watauga Community Recreation Center between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, from January 11 through February 12.

Food will be delivered to local food pantries on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Non-perishable food items in need include low-sodium canned vegetables, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, canned fruit, shelf-stable fruit cups, unsweetened apple sauce, raisins, dried or low-sodium canned beans, canned tuna, canned salmon, canned chicken, soups, peanut butter, evaporated milk, pasta, cereal, oatmeal and rice.