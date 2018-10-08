Watauga County Names William Holt as New Emergency Services Director

Published Monday, October 8, 2018 at 1:05 pm

By Nathan Ham

United States Air Force veteran William Holt was recently named the new Emergency Services Director for Watauga County.

Holt started the position on September 24.

He was a Staff Sergeant supervising field paramedics, disaster management teams and trauma teams for mass casualty conditions during his time in the USAF.

Outside of his military service, Holt also worked for various emergency service agencies including the Charlotte Fire Department and Forsyth County Emergency Services.

Holt holds an Associate of Applied Science in Fire Protection Technology, Emergency Preparedness Technology, a Bachelor of Science in Emergency and Disaster Management and a Masters of Public Administration.

“I am confident in Will’s ability to lead our Emergency Services Department well and look forward to him continuing the quality and level of services provided by the Emergency Services Department,” said Watauga County Manager, Deron Geouque.

