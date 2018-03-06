Watauga County Library Organizing Special Showing of ‘Suicide: The Ripple Effect’

Published Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 9:40 am

The Watauga County Public Library is looking out for your wellbeing. Over the next two months, the library will be promoting mental health awareness as part of the library’s “Cracked, Not Broken” community read program.

One of the events includes a special showing of the movie “Suicide: The Ripple Effect,” a movie that documents the story of a 19-year-old man named Kevin Hines, who attempted to take his own life by jumping off of the Golden Gate Bridge. Incredibly, Hines survived the 220-foot fall. He is the 26th known person to survive a jump attempt off the Golden Gate Bridge.

Hines is now a mental health advocate, author and motivational speaker.

The library had to sell 50 tickets for the movie to be shown at Regal Cinema. According to librarian Monica Caruso, the goal has been met and the movie will be shown at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 18.

Tickets can still be purchased online at https://gathr.us/s/22531.

Hines will also be making three speaking stops in the High Country. He will be in Boone on Monday, April 16 at 6:30 p.m. at Boone United Methodist Church. Hines will also be speaking at the Walker Center on the campus of Wilkes Community College on Tuesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. before a final speaking engagement on Wednesday, April 18 at the Ashe County High School Auditorium, beginning at 7 p.m.

