Watauga County Issued Winter Storm Warning; 3-6 Inches of Snow Expected Tonight and Tomorrow

Published Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 2:59 pm

By Harley Nefe

Residents across the High Country will be seeing another winter wonderland take form, as snow will develop this evening, possibly beginning as a wintry mix. The snow showers are expected to end as flurries Friday night. Forecasts show accumulations of 3 to 6 inches of snow will be common across the region.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia, issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect for Alleghany, Ashe, Stokes, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties until Jan. 9 at 12 a.m.

According to the winter storm warning, low pressure moving across the deep south will approach the region from the southeast late tonight. The low pressure will move east across the Carolinas through Friday evening. This will bring a period of accumulating snow for parts of North Carolina and southern Virginia. Heavy wet snow is expected.

According to the latest local weather forecast from Ray’s Weather Center, snow will be heaviest later tonight and Friday morning. Accumulations will be more on mountaintops.

According to AccuWeather, mountains in western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee are forecast to pick up between 6 and 12 inches of snow, with 18 inches over the peaks, such as on Mount Mitchell and Grandfather Mountain.

As usual, this winter weather will most likely impact traveling by making roads slippery and causing reduced visibility.

In addition to travel, the weather could cause power outages. Blue Ridge Energy released a statement saying it is on high alert and ready to respond should outages occur as a result of the incoming winter storm. Potentially wet snowfall may weigh heavily on trees, causing limbs or trees to fall onto power lines and lead to power outages. If outages occur, report them by calling 1-800-448-2383.

Throughout this winter storm, temperatures will be between 28 and 34 degrees across the region. In Boone, Blowing Rock and Banner Elk, the high today is around 39 with a low of 22 degrees. The high temperature tomorrow is forecast to be around 33 degrees with a low of 22. In Sugar Mountain and Beech Mountain, the high today is around 29 with a low of 23 degrees. The high temperature tomorrow is forecast to be around 23 degrees with a low of 18.

Looking ahead into the weekend and beginning of next week, the temperatures look like they are going to hover around the same cold range throughout the region. Skies will be clearing on Saturday and will be mostly cloudy Sunday before another round of snow or a wintry mix comes late Monday into Tuesday.