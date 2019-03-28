Watauga County High School Seniors Will Graduate on June 14

Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 2:26 pm

Graduation for the Watauga High School Class of 2019 has been set for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, June 14 at the Holmes Convocation Center on the campus of Appalachian State University in Boone.

Graduation is open to the public and ASU’s security measures will be in place. Families are encouraged to allow extra time to go through the Holmes Center’s bag checks.

Times and dates for several other end-of-year events celebrating the graduating class — the Senior Awards Ceremony, baccalaureate service, and capping ceremony — are also listed below.

Watauga County Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Elliott said he is looking forward to graduation and celebrating the Watauga High Class of 2019.

“For a lot of our students, graduation is the end of a 13 year journey in Watauga County Schools, it’s always such a powerful moment. I look forward to sharing it with the students and families of WHS and the Watauga Innovation Academy,” Elliott said. “It’s a great honor to celebrate the achievements of our graduating class.”

Capping and School-based Awards

Tuesday, May 21, 4:30 p.m.

WHS Main Gym

Doors open at 4:10 p.m. for parents.

College Signing Ceremony

Thursday, May 23, 5:30 p.m.

WHS Auditorium

Senior Scholarship Night

Tuesday, May 28, 5:30 p.m.

WHS Auditorium

Baccalaureate Service

Sunday, June 9, 5:00 p.m.

Boone United Methodist Church

Graduation

Friday, June 14, 5:30 p.m.

ASU Holmes Center

Students should arrive no later than 4:00 p.m.

