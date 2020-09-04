Watauga County Health Department Receives $10,000 in CARES Act Funding

Published Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:12 am

The North Carolina General Assembly passed legislation that appropriates COVID-19 relief money to support COVID-19 mitigations efforts throughout the state.

Earlier this year, Congress passed the CARES Act, which appropriated coronavirus relief funds to North Carolina. Sen. Deanna Ballard has advocated that $10,000 be allotted to Watauga County for the purchase of a mobile broadband kit. The funding will allow testing sites to transmit coronavirus testing data to the local health department in real-time.

Sen. Ballard said, “Staying up-to-date with coronavirus data helps our county health officials respond swiftly and appropriately to case surges. I am glad that Senate Republicans stood with me in supporting coronavirus relief efforts that keep our communities safe.”

Since this spring, Republicans in the General Assembly have led the state in appropriating $3.5 billion in federal CARES Act relief funds to entities across North Carolina.