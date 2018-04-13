Watauga County Habitat for Humanity is Looking for Future Homeowners

Published Friday, April 13, 2018 at 10:26 am

On Monday, May 7, those interested in Watauga County Habitat for Humanity’s affordable housing program are invited to attend a homeowner information session at the Watauga County Public Library. The session will take place from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Meeting Room with light refreshments being provided.

Eligibility criteria for a Habitat home include a housing need, the ability to pay an affordable mortgage and a willingness to partner with Habitat. Homeowners assist in building their own home and the homes of others, and attend educational workshops on topics such as financial literacy and home maintenance so they are well prepared to be successful homeowners.

Watauga Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to eliminate substandard housing and make decent, affordable housing an option for all families. We do this locally and worldwide through construction, rehabilitation and preservation of homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their shelter conditions. Habitat for Humanity was founded on the conviction that every man, woman and child should have a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all. Watauga County Habitat for Humanity builds houses for qualified homebuyers regardless of race, religion or background.

The new home orientation meeting will take place at the Watauga County Public Library, 140 Queen Street, Boone on Monday, May 7th, 2018 at 6pm. Prospective partner families are asked to attend this orientation meeting.

To RSVP, call 828-268-9545 ext. 104 or email Watauga Habitat for Humanity at allison@wataugahabitat.org. The new home orientation meeting will include a presentation about Habitat for Humanity, criteria for eligibility, assistance with applications and an opportunity to meet with committee members.

Comments

comments