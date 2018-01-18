Watauga County Habitat for Humanity is Looking for Big Kahuna Campaign Contestants

Published Thursday, January 18, 2018 at 11:31 am

Watauga County Habitat for Humanity (WCHfH) is celebrating a new year by planning the 4th annual Big Kahuna fundraising competition in the spring of 2018. WCHfH is currently looking for campaign contestants. Letters requesting participation have been sent to many community leaders. There will be a maximum number of Kahuna Contestants.

Since 2015, this fundraising campaign has collectively raised over $110,000, enough to build an entire Habitat for Humanity home. Past winners include Linda K. Robinson of Premier Sotheby’s Real Estate, Justin Davis of Town Tavern Blowing Rock and Jenny Miller, Community Volunteer. Joining this friendly competition is a great way to show your support for Habitat’s work in Watauga County, and participants are encouraged to compete as representatives of their businesses.

The Big Kahuna contest will kick-off on March 1st and the winner will be crowned at the “Don Ho-Down” in mid-May. Contestants can organize and host various events to raise money during the competition period—for example, hosting a cocktail party for friends or donating a percent of proceeds from your business. If a birthday or anniversary falls in that time-period, you can ask friends or family to donate to your campaign. The ideas are limitless, and the Watauga Habitat staff will be behind you all the way, coaching and promoting all you are doing.

Those interested in joining the 2018 Watauga County Habitat for Humanity Kahuna Campaign should contact Director of Development, Allison Jennings at 828-268-9545 ext. 104 or allison@wataugahabitat.org.

About Watauga County Habitat for Humanity

Watauga County Habitat for Humanity seeks to provide decent, affordable housing for and in partnership with low-income Watauga County residents. We do this by building modest homes with volunteer labor, land and materials that are donated or purchased at reduced costs. Habitat for Humanity offers a zero-interest mortgage to our homeowners and homes are sold at no profit. Through our building program in Watauga County and our tithe to other countries, we have served more than 70 families since 1987.

About Habitat for Humanity International

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 1,300 communities throughout the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

