Watauga County Habitat for Humanity Announces Future Homeowners and Community Partnerships

Published Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:55 am

“As our community continues to struggle with the public health crisis and economic impact of COVID-19, a safe place to call home is more important than ever”, according to Allison Jennings, Director of Development for Watauga Habitat for Humanity. “In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, we completed construction on homes for Kristina Fickling and David and Amy Barker. Our work continues as more families need access to the opportunities an affordable home can offer.”

Part of a global, nonprofit housing organization, Watauga Habitat for Humanity works to eliminate barriers to a better, healthier, and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a decent and affordable place to call home. Homebuyers partner with Habitat, helping build their own homes alongside volunteers. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the homeowners. Since 1987, Watauga Habitat for Humanity has built 29 homes and supported families facing challenges. Now in these exceedingly difficult times, along with committed community partnerships, Watauga Habitat stands ready to offer a hand-up to families needing safe and affordable homes.

Construction has begun on a new home in Habitat’s eco-friendly GreenWood neighborhood. Watauga Habitat is pleased to announce this home is supported through a faith partnership with Blowing Rock Methodist Church, as their congregation offers gifts of prayer, service, and charitable giving. Future homeowners Nikki Greaves and Alex Kannon will work to provide 500 hours of “sweat equity” by helping build and buy a home for their two children. This will be the eighth home in the GreenWood Community. Construction Manager, Jim Rogers of Appalachian Custom Builders has broken ground on the Greaves-Kannon home and Watauga Habitat hopes to begin welcoming volunteers from Blowing Rock Methodist in mid-September.

Furthering the success of last year’s App Builds a Home project, students and staff of Appalachian State University have committed to building a second home, this time for App State employee, Sheila Potter. Construction will begin on Potter’s family-owned property later this fall. Appalachian State University’s Staff Senate have agreed to provide volunteer labor to help build the home and students have a fundraising goal of $40,000 to help pay for this house. Additional support for the Potter home is being provided by Wells Fargo Foundation with a $15,000 grant through the Wells Fargo Builds program.

“A safe place to call home is needed now, more than ever. Our community was already experiencing an affordable housing crisis long before the COVID-19 pandemic. This health and economic crisis have made our work more urgent. Habitat for Humanity is needed now more than ever,” said Jennings. “Affordable housing is the prescription we need right now. Our neighbors need our help to provide solutions, and we are thankful to our community partners as together we build a world where everyone has a safe place to call home.”

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The faith-based housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering, or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability, and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower.