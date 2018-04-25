Watauga County Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s Come Together for National Women Build Week 2018

Published Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 11:15 am

For the 11th year, Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s are engaging women nationwide to work together to build Habitat homes during this year’s National Women Build Week from May 5-13. In preparation for the build week, Watauga Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s have asked women to get involved by signing up to volunteer and build. The women of Mast General Store, Professional Women Builders of the High Country, Keller-Williams and the women of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will volunteer throughout the week at Habitat’s GreenWood neighborhood. On Saturday, May 5, to kick-off 2018 Women Build Week, several high-profile Watauga women leaders will visit the Habitat build site and lend their voice of support. Lunch will be provided by F.A.R.M. Café.

“We’re excited to partner with Lowe’s to educate, inspire and empower women to advocate and help Habitat homeowners love where they live through building or improving an affordable place they can call home,” said Allison Jennings, Director of Development of Watauga County Habitat. “We want to engage women of all skill levels to join their friends, families and neighbors to build up their communities and volunteer where women will gain invaluable skills to bring back and use in their everyday life.”

“Lowe’s is in the business of helping people improve and maintain their homes,” said Colleen Penhall, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility. “Lowe’s Heroes have helped build hundreds of Habitat homes across the country and National Women Build Week is another chance for Lowe’s to reinforce our long-standing commitment to Habitat, Women Build and communities where our employees and customers live and work.”

National Women Build Week, a nationwide initiative created by Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s in 2008, has brought together more than 117,000 all-women construction volunteers to build or repair homes with nearly 5,000 families over the past 10 years. This year, Lowe’s donated nearly $2 million to Habitat for Humanity to support the 2018 National Women Build Week, which is set to take place in 300 communities nationwide.

Habitat and Lowe’s encourage all women to volunteer—no construction skills or experience in Habitat builds necessary. To learn more about National Women Build Week, visit Habitat.org/wb

Since Lowe’s national partnership with Habitat for Humanity began in 2003, the home improvement company has committed more than $63 million to Habitat and helped nearly 6,500 families improve their living conditions.

About Watauga County Habitat

As part of a global, non-profit housing ministry, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1987. Habitat works to eliminate barriers to a better, healthier and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a decent and affordable place to call home. Homebuyers partner with Habitat, helping build their own homes alongside volunteers. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the home owners. With the help of our community, we have built 26 homes in our county for hard-working families and served more than 40 international families through our tithe program.

Watauga Habitat for Humanity needs your financial support, your voice and your time. For more information, to donate, or volunteer go to www.wataugahabitat.org.

About Lowe’s in the Community

Lowe’s, a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company, has a 60-year legacy of supporting the communities it serves through programs that focus on K-12 public education and community improvement projects. In the past decade, Lowe’s and the Lowe’s Gives Foundation together have contributed more than $300 million to these efforts, and for more than two decades Lowe’s Heroes volunteers have donated their time to make our communities better places to live. For the latest news, visit Newsroom.Lowes.com or follow @LowesMedia on Twitter.

Comments

comments