Watauga County Farmers’ Market Begins Season on Saturday With Good Crowds, Nice Weather

Published Monday, May 7, 2018 at 9:21 am

By Nathan Ham

A good crowd of patrons turned out for the opening day of the Watauga County Farmers’ Market on Saturday.

Over 60 vendors were on hand to sell a wide variety of goods, everything from produce, jellies and jams to bakery goods and numerous arts and crafts.

This is the 44th year of the farmers’ market in Boone.

The Watauga County Farmer’s Market is open each Saturday, May through October, from 8 a.m. until noon at Horn in the West. There will also be a special Saturday market in November before the holiday season.

For more information on the farmers’ market and for a list of vendors, visit their website, www.wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org.

Below are several photos taken on opening day.

