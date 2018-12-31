Watauga County Farmers’ Market Now Accepting Vendor Applications for the 2019 Season

Published Monday, December 31, 2018 at 10:20 am

Every week from May to November at the Watauga County Farmers’ Market., you will find quality locally farmed meats, fresh produce, artisan cheeses, dries and fresh cut flowers, hardy local plants, delicious edibles, and a wide variety of crafts.

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market is now accepting vendor applications for the 2019 season until January 31, 2019. Application forms for New Vendors have been posted on the Market’s website: www. wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org . All applications are due with a $25.00 application fee and must be received no later than January 31, 2019.

New Craft Vendor Applications are being considered for 2019 contingent on availability of space, selection through application process, and recommendations of the Craft Jury, which will be scheduled for early February 2019.

Watauga County Farmers’ Market is a 100% producer-only market, meaning that all of the products sold at the market are made locally by our member vendors. Producers who reside and produce in Watauga County and the adjacent counties are eligible to apply to sell at the market.

For additional information, feel free to contact, Michelle Slaton, Market Manager, at [email protected] wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org .

Pictures from Past Watauga County Farmers’ Markets

Comments

comments