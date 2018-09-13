Watauga County Farmers’ Market Continuing as Scheduled on Saturday Morning

Published Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 2:07 pm

By Nathan Ham

The Watauga County Farmers’ Market isn’t letting Hurricane Florence put a damper on this Saturday’s market.

According to market manager Michelle Slaton, the market will be open from 8 a.m. until noon as scheduled.

“It has certainly been an exciting week for all North Carolinians as we have been watching the weather. I have gotten many calls asking and I am happy to say that the Watauga County Farmer’s Market will be open this Saturday,” Slaton said. “Come out early Saturday and stock up on everything you might need to see you through the rainy days ahead. Thank you to all of our amazing customers for their patronage throughout the season. Hoping everyone stays safe through this weather.”

Live music on the main stage this week will be Marshall Daniels, a multi-instrumentalist living right here in Boone. After graduating from Appalachian State University in 2009, he began managing a local non-profit events venue that supports sending students all over the world for missions work. Since then he has taken groups of students to Nicaragua and Africa, and each time he returns home with another crazy instrument. World music has always been a passion for him, and you can find him playing any number of his unique instruments at the farmer’s market, church, restaurants, or on the street.

Other things going on this Saturday at the market include:

Kinderwood/Imagine Bilingual School- Kinderwood/ Imagine Bilingual is a half-day school program serving children ages 4 and a half to 10 years old. Inspired by the works of Montessori, Reggio, and traditional childhood education, Kinderwood/ Imagine Bilingual is designed to support eager learners, encourage independence, and nurture the whole child.

Donation Station -This charitable component has made the Market an asset to the people of the High Country. Three local hunger relief agencies – Hospitality House, Casting Bread Food Pantry, and Hunger & Health Coalition will be taking donations to help feed those in need with fresh fruits and vegetables from the Market.

Double Up-Bucks Program – Customers using EBT cards can purchase Beet Buck tokens at the Market Manager’s booth to use to purchase fresh vegetables and meats from most vendors. Thanks to the generous donations Emily Lindenmuth, LMT of Down to Earth Massage + Wellness, the Village Vision Festival, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture and their community partners, the Markets offers “Double Bucks” up to $30 per week for EBT customers.

Comments

comments