Watauga County Clerk of Court Office is on Duty and Will Take Appointments for Filings

Published Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at 2:16 pm

At this time all Watauga County buildings including the Courthouse are closed to the public. As required by our laws the Clerk’s office must be available for filings and other essential functions of the Courts such as emergency custody issues and domestic violence maters. Therefore, please note that the Clerk’s office is on duty and will take appointments for filings, for allowing attorneys and paralegals to check public records, and for emergency matters.

Call the office at 828-268-6600 to schedule an appointment. Many filings and ongoing payment requirements can be mailed to us by sending a cashier check or money order to: Clerk of Superior Court, 842 W King St., Boone, NC 28607.

There are online service concerning traffic tickets/citations that can be found at https://www.nccourts.gov/services.. We would like to encourage those of you who have pending matters to take advantage of these online services.

All jurors who received a summons or notice to appear as a juror for the weeks of March 23rd, March 30th, April 6th or, April 13th do not need to report for jury service. Chief Justice Cheri Beasley has ordered that all superior court and district court proceedings be scheduled or rescheduled for a date 30 days beyond March 16th.

Thank you to everyone for your understanding and patience as we each do what we can to protect the health and wellbeing of our people.

Diane Cornett Deal – Watauga County Clerk of Court