Watauga County Candidate Filing Ends for 2020 Election Season; Primary Set For March 3

A pair of last-minute filers made it to the Watauga County Board of Elections by the noon deadline today to file for the 2020 elections. Turner Doolittle has decided to challenge N.C. Representative Ray Russell in the Democratic primary while republican Bart Keller will challenge incumbent Charlie Wallin for the Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 5 seat.
Now that candidate registration is over, voters can turn their attention towards choosing the candidate that they see as the best fit for the position. March 3, 2020, is the date for the North Carolina Primary, however, there are numerous one-stop early voting dates before the actual primary date. Early voting begins on Thursday, February 13 and will conclude on Saturday, February 29. The voting hours will be from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 29. That is the only Saturday that early voting will be happening.
“We have seven early voting sites this year including the new one in Foscoe which we think is great. We’re very excited about that,” said Matthew Snyder, the Watauga County Board of Elections Director.
As a reminder, people can check their voter registration status to make sure they are properly registered to vote by going to the NC Board of Elections website and simply searching your first and last name. This info will also show you your voting precinct and includes a list of the previous elections that you have participated in.
Snyder said that election training will begin as soon as the second week of January in preparation for what is sure to be a busy 2020 election season.
“We’re always interested in folks that want to work for the board of elections, we always have a need for precinct Election Day workers and one-stop workers,” Snyder added. The positions are paid positions that range from $9 to $12 an hour.
According to Snyder, there are 35 presidential candidates total on the primary ballot.
“I would say that’s the most presidential candidates in North Carolina ever,” Snyder laughed.
The March primary will determine who is going to be on the ballot in November, however, a second primary might be needed for some of the races if a candidate does not receive a big enough margin of votes.
This primary will also be the first with voter ID laws being enforced.
“People have probably gotten things in the mail that will explain some of the voter ID issues, but if people have any questions about whether their ID is eligible or not, they can call us and we can help them through that. We can also create an acceptable ID here in our office at no charge that is good for voting purposes only,” Snyder said. “The big thing to remember is that everyone will be offered a ballot. If they do not have a proper ID they will be offered a provisional ballot and told what they need to bring in to make sure that ballot is counted so I don’t want that to discourage anyone from voting.”
The last day to register to vote in the primary is February 7.
One-Stop Early Voting locations
Watauga County Administration Building – 814 West King Street, Boone
ASU Plemmons Student Union, Blue Ridge Ballroom – 263 Locust Street, Boone
Blowing Rock Town Hall – 1036 Main Street, Blowing Rock
Deep Gap Fire Department – 6583 Old 421 South, Deep Gap
Meat Camp Fire Department – 4797 NC HWY 194 North, Meat Camp
Western Watauga Community Center – 1081 Old US 421, Sugar Grove
High Country Vacation Homes – 520 Church Road, Foscoe
*Same Day Registration is available at all One-Stop sites. Proof of residence within Watauga County is required for Same Day Registration. Call 828-265-8061 for what documents can be used for proof of residency.*
Watauga County Board of Elections 2020 Candidate List
*Final list
United States President (Constitution Party)
Don Blankenship
Charles Kraut
United States President (Democrat Party)
Michael Bennet
Joseph R. Biden
Michael R. Bloomberg
Cory Booker
Pete Buttigieg
Julian Castro
John K. Delaney
Tulsi Gabbard
Amy Klobuchar
Deval Patrick
Bernie Sanders
Tom Steyer
Elizabeth Warren
Marianne Williamson
Andrew Yang
United States President (Green Party)
Howie Hawkins
United States President (Libertarian Party)
Max Abramson
Ken Armstrong
Dan Behrman
Kenneth Blevins
Souraya Faas
Erik Gerhardt
Jedidiah Hill
Jacob Hornberger
Jo Jorgensen
Adam Kokesh
John McAfee
James Orlando Ogle
Steve Richey
Kim Ruff
Vermin Supreme
Arvin Vohra
United States President (Republican Party)
Donald J. Trump
United States Senate (Constitution Party)
Kevin E. Hayes
United State Senate (Democrat Party)
Trevor M. Fuller
Steve Swenson
Cal Cunningham
Atul Goel
Erica D. Smith
United States Senate (Libertarian Party)
Shannon W. Bray
United States Senate (Republican Party)
Thom Tillis
Paul Wright
United States House of Representatives District 05 (Constitution Party)
Jeff Gregory
United States House of Representatives District 05 (Democrat Party)
David Wilson Brown
United States House of Representatives District 05 (Republican Party)
Virginia Foxx
North Carolina Governor (Constitution Party)
Al Pisano
North Carolina Governor (Democrat Party)
Roy Cooper
North Carolina Governor (Libertarian Party)
Steven J. DiFiore
North Carolina Governor (Republican Party)
Holly Grange
Dan Forest
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor (Democrat Party)
Bill Toole
Terry Van Duyn
Yvonne Lewis Holley
Chaz Beasley
Allen Thomas
Ron Newton
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor (Republican Party)
Mark Robinson
Deborah Cochran
Andy Wells
Greg Gebhardt
Renee Ellmers
Scott Stone
Buddy Bengel
John L. Ritter
Mark Johnson
North Carolina Attorney General (Democrat Party)
Josh Stein
North Carolina Attorney General (Republican Party)
Jim O’Neill
Sam Hayes
Christine Mumma
North Carolina Auditor (Democrat Party)
Beth A. Wood
Luis A. Toledo
North Carolina Auditor (Republican Party)
Anthony Wayne (Tony) Street
Tim Hoegemeyer
North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture (Democrat Party)
Donovan Alexander Watson
Jenna Wadsworth
Walter Smith
North Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture (Republican Party)
Steve Troxler
North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance (Democrat Party)
Wayne Goodwin
North Carolina Commissioner of Insurance (Republican Party)
Mike Causey
Ronald Pierce
North Carolina Commissioner of Labor (Democrat Party)
Jessica Holmes
North Carolina Commissioner of Labor (Republican Party)
Pearl Burris Floyd
Josh Dobson
Chuck Stanley
North Carolina Secretary of State (Democrat Party)
Elaine Marshall
North Carolina Secretary of State (Republican Party)
Chad Brown
E.C. Sykes
Michael LaPaglia
North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction (Democrat Party)
James Barrett
Constance (Lav) Johnson
Jen Mangrum
Michael Maher
Keith Sutton
North Carolina Superintendent of Public Instruction (Republican Party)
Craig Horn
Catherine Truitt
North Carolina Treasurer (Democrat Party)
Matt Leatherman
Ronnie Chatterji
Dimple Ajmera
North Carolina Treasurer (Republican Party)
Dale R. Folwell
NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Seat 01 (Democrat Party)
Cheri Beasley
NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Seat 01 (Republican Party)
Paul Newby
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 02 (Democrat Party)
Lucy Inman
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 02 (Republican Party)
Phil Berger Jr.
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 04 (Democrat Party)
Mark Davis
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 04 (Republican Party)
Tamara Barringer
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 04 (Democrat Party)
Tricia Shields
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 04 (Republican Party)
April C. Wood
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 05 (Democrat Party)
Lora Christine Cubbage
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 05 (Republican Party)
Fred Gore
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 06 (Democrat Party)
Gray Styers
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 06 (Republican Party)
Chris Dillon
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 07 (Democrat Party)
Reuben F. Young
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 07 (Republican Party)
Jeff Carpenter
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 13 (Democrat Party)
Chris Brook
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 13 (Republican Party)
Jefferson G. Griffin
NC State Senate District 45 (Democrat Party)
Jeanne Supin
NC State Senate District 45 (Republican Party)
Deanna Ballard
NC House of Representatives District 93 (Democrat Party)
Ray Russell
NC House of Representatives District 93 (Republican Party)
Ray Pickett
NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 02 (Republican Party)
Rebecca Eggers-Gryder
NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 03 (Republican Party)
Hal G. Harrison
NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 04 (Republican Party)
Ted McEntire
Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 1 (Democrat Party)
Carrington Pertalion
Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 1 (Republican Party)
Todd S. Castle
Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 2 (Democrat Party)
John Welch
Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 5 (Democrat Party)
Charlie Wallin
Watauga County Board of Commissioners District 5 (Republican Party)
Bart Keller
Watauga County Register of Deeds (Republican Party)
Amy Jones Shook
Watauga County Board of Education
Ronald (Ronny) Holste
Jason K. Cornett
Marshall Ashcraft
Steve Combs