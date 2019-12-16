Watauga County Candidate Filing Closes Friday at Noon

Published Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:53 pm

This week is the final week to put your name on the ballot for the 2020 election season. Candidate filing closes Friday, December 20 at noon for anyone choosing to run in the 2020 Elections.

Candidates for the North Carolina Senate; North Carolina House of Representatives; County Commissioner Districts 1, 2, and 5; Register of Deeds; or the Board of Education file for office at the Watauga County Board of Elections, 842 West King Street in Boone.

All candidates for Judicial, Council of State, or Federal Offices file at the North Carolina Board of Elections, 430 North Salisbury Street in Raleigh.

Please contact the Watauga County Board of Elections with any questions at 828-265-8061.

Comments

comments