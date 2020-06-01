Watauga County Buildings Reopen to the Public on Monday; Residents Are Encouraged to Continue Using Online Services

By Nathan Ham
As the calendar turned to June 1 on Monday, Watauga County buildings are once again open to the public and all county departments are operating on normal business hours.
All visitors that plan on entering county facilities are strongly recommended to wear face coverings while inside. The public is also encouraged to continue using the available online services offered that include email and telephone communication as well as using the county website to find the information you may need and pay bills online.
As a reminder, some lobbies in county offices may be required to limit the number of people allowed to wait for assistance.
There are numerous county services that are housed in the Watauga County Courthouse. Many of these services may come with longer than normal wait times. Those of you that are needing to visit one of the services that are provided inside the courthouse are strongly encouraged to call ahead to avoid these long wait times.
County services housed in the courthouse are:
Board of Election – 828-265-8061
Clerk of Court – 828-268-6600
Register of Deeds – 828-265-8052
Tax Department – 828-265-8021
Other county services
Administration – 828-265-8000
Animal Control – 828-262-1672
Cooperative Extension – 828-264-3061
Emergency Services – 828-264-4235
Finance – 828-265-8007
Health Department – 828-264-4995
Information Technologies (IT) – 828-265-8015
License Plate Agency – 828-268-2315
Parks and Recreation – 828-264-9511
Planning & Inspections – 828-265-8043
Project on Aging – 828-265-8090
Sanitation – 828-264-5305
Sheriff’s Office – 828-264-3761
Social Services – 828-265-8100
Veteran’s Services – 828-265-8065