Watauga County Buildings Reopen to the Public on Monday; Residents Are Encouraged to Continue Using Online Services

Published Monday, June 1, 2020 at 12:55 pm

By Nathan Ham

As the calendar turned to June 1 on Monday, Watauga County buildings are once again open to the public and all county departments are operating on normal business hours.

All visitors that plan on entering county facilities are strongly recommended to wear face coverings while inside. The public is also encouraged to continue using the available online services offered that include email and telephone communication as well as using the county website to find the information you may need and pay bills online.

As a reminder, some lobbies in county offices may be required to limit the number of people allowed to wait for assistance.

There are numerous county services that are housed in the Watauga County Courthouse. Many of these services may come with longer than normal wait times. Those of you that are needing to visit one of the services that are provided inside the courthouse are strongly encouraged to call ahead to avoid these long wait times.

County services housed in the courthouse are:

Board of Election – 828-265-8061

Clerk of Court – 828-268-6600

Register of Deeds – 828-265-8052

Tax Department – 828-265-8021

Other county services

Administration – 828-265-8000

Animal Control – 828-262-1672

Cooperative Extension – 828-264-3061

Emergency Services – 828-264-4235

Finance – 828-265-8007

Health Department – 828-264-4995

Information Technologies (IT) – 828-265-8015

License Plate Agency – 828-268-2315

Parks and Recreation – 828-264-9511

Planning & Inspections – 828-265-8043

Project on Aging – 828-265-8090

Sanitation – 828-264-5305

Sheriff’s Office – 828-264-3761

Social Services – 828-265-8100

Veteran’s Services – 828-265-8065