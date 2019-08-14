Watauga County Board of Elections to Conduct Educational Seminar on Voter ID Requirement

Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:15 am

The Watauga County Board of Elections will hold an educational seminar about voter photo identification requirements at 2 p.m. Monday, August 19 at the Watauga County Administration Building in the Commissioners’ Board Room, 814 West King Street, Boone, NC 28607 and a second seminar at 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 27 in the Belk Library Lecture Hall (Room 114), located at 218 College Street, Boone, NC 28608.

The seminars are free and open to the public.

Beginning in 2020, voters will be required to provide photo identification before they vote. This includes both in-person and by-mail voting, with some exceptions. In November 2018, North Carolina voters approved an amendment to the N.C. Constitution to require voters to present photo ID at the polls.

Session Law 2018-144 requires each county board of elections to hold at least two voter ID seminars before September 1, 2019. Attendees also will receive information about voting options, including absentee-by-mail, One-Stop early voting and Election Day voting. Information about provisional voting, the availability of free North Carolina voter ID cards and residency requirements for voting also will be provided.

For more information on the voter ID requirement in North Carolina, please go to www.ncsbe.gov/Voter-ID.

Questions? Please contact the Watauga County Board of Elections at 828-265-8061 or [email protected].

