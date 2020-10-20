Watauga County Board of Elections Reports Early Voting Totals of 7926 After Four Days

Here is the breakdown of early voting totals through 4 days from the Watauga County Board of Elections that was released Tuesday morning. The county total now stands at 7926. In the 2018 election period, a total of 5381 were cast through the first four days. Here are the totals from early voting sites across Watauga County.
County Administration Building – 1855
App State – 2121
Blowing Rock – 945
Deep Gap – 1420
Foscoe – 567
Western Watauga Community Center – 1018
County Total – 7926
In 2018, the total through 4 days was 5,381.