Watauga County Board of Elections Announces Canvass Meeting Today at 11:00 am

Published Friday, November 13, 2020 at 9:18 am

In order to maintain the safety of County residents, the Watauga County Board of Elections meeting scheduled for 11 A.M. on Friday, November 13, 2020 will be conducted at the County Administration Building, in the Commissioners’ Board Room, located at 814 West King Street in Boone, and electronically. The public may access this meeting by calling: +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) or +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

Once you call, you will be prompted to enter the following code:

Meeting ID: 847 1397 3913

Passcode: 112233

Alternatively, you may join the meeting via the internet.

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84713973913?pwd=bUJBdStCZVZtK0RFaUFPdXB3Nm56QT09

Meeting ID: 847 1397 3913

Passcode: 112233