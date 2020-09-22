Watauga County Board of Education Votes to Resume In-Person Learning for K-3

Published Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 3:52 pm

On Monday, Sept. 21, the Watauga County Board of Education voted unanimously to implement a plan that will reopen in-person learning in Watauga County Schools in grades K-3.

Beginning Oct. 5, Kindergarten through third-grade students will be able to return to school in-person on the 2×3 Plan B Flex Schedule.

Under the plan, half of the students will attend school on Monday and Tuesday, while the other half attend on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday would be reserved as a remote learning day for all students. In total, students would have three days of remote learning at home each week.

The plan that the board adopted Monday night will reopen in-person learning to students in grades 4-12 on Oct. 19 under the same 2×3 Plan B Flex Schedule and social distancing measures.

In the coming days, district and school staff will share more information on some of the logistical details of returning our students to school, from bus travel and routing to lunch service and health screenings.

As local and state guidance and procedures are updated, or any other changes are made, they can be found in the reopening guide and on the Watauga County Schools website at wataugaschools.org/coronavirus .