Watauga County Board of Education Recognitions for November

Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 3:51 pm

At the November meeting of the Watauga County Board of Education, the board had five special recognitions for students and faculty.

The recognitions included Watauga Education Foundation grant winners, district-wide spelling bee winner Sam Nystrom, Watauga High School Spanish teacher Carmen Scoggins, GEAR UP students and school board member Jason Cornett.

