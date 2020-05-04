Watauga County Board of Commissioners Meeting on Tuesday to Be Conducted Electronically

Published Monday, May 4, 2020 at 10:40 am

In order to maintain the safety of County residents, the Watauga County Board of Commissioners Meeting scheduled for 5:30 P.M. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, will be conducted electronically. The Board Packet, including the agenda, is available on the County’s website at:

http://www.wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/BOC/boardpacket.aspx

The public may access this meeting by calling: +1 929 205 6099

Once you call, you will be prompted to enter the following:

Meeting ID: 946 0126 1895

Password: 12345

The County is making every effort to ensure that the public is able to, not only listen to the meeting, but also to participate in the public comments portion. You may submit public comment by email to: [email protected] or by mail to:

Clerk to the Board of Commissioners

814 West King Street, Suite 205

Boone, NC 28607

Public comments received by 5:00 P.M. on Monday, May 4, 2020, will be available to view by the time of the meeting (May 5, 2020, at 8:30 A.M.) on the County’s website at: http://www.wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/BOC/boardpacket.aspx

This meeting also includes a public hearing. In order to participate in the public hearing, please call 828-265-8000 by 5:00 P.M. on Monday, May 4, 2020, and sign up to speak by giving your name and the phone number from which you will be calling in to participate. Once the public hearing is called to order, the Chairman will call the name of those signed up when it is their turn to speak.

A recording of this meeting will be available by 5:00 P.M. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, on the County’s website at:

http://www.wataugacounty.org/App_Pages/Dept/BOC/boardpacket.aspx