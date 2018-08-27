Watauga County Arts Council is Offering Two New Grants for Community Organizations, Schools and Artists

Published Monday, August 27, 2018 at 2:38 pm

The Watauga County Arts Council has announced that they are offering two different types of grants with upcoming deadlines. Community organizations or schools may apply for Grassroots Grants, while artists may apply for Regional Artist Project Grants.

Grassroots Grants: For organizations or schools planning arts-related activities, Grassroots Grants can help fund up to $1,000 of the project expenses. Projects should occur between July 1, 2018 and May 15, 2019, but limited exceptions may be made for projects ending prior to June 15, 2019. The Grassroots Grants program dates back to the late 70s. Funds are allocated by the NC Legislature to each NC county based on that county’s population and is then re-granted through the North Carolina Arts Council to each county’s designated County Partner (Watauga County Arts Council) to help support arts-related programming provided for the broader community or through schools.

A free “how-to” workshop is being offered at the Blue Ridge ArtSpace on Thursday, Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. The application deadline for the Grassroots Grants is Friday, Sept. 7.

Regional Artist Project Grants: Artists who would like to further their artistic development are encouraged to apply for grants through the Regional Artist Project Grant Program, which is a partnership between the Arts Councils of Watauga, Ashe, Wilkes and Alleghany counties. Eligible candidates may be either emerging or established artists and must reside in one of the four partner counties. Grants generally range from $200 to $1,000 and may be used by the artists for a variety of purposes, including the cost of presenting work for exhibits and/or auditions, training or tuition, travel, promotional materials, work facilities, equipment or the production of new work. Applications are reviewed by judges and a selection review panel from all four counties. Grants are partially funded by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, in partnership with the local agencies.

A free “how-to” workshop is being offered at the Blue Ridge ArtSpace on Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. The application deadline for the Regional Artist Project Grants is Friday, Sept. 14.

For Further Information: Guidelines, application forms and other information for both types of grants are available on the Watauga County Arts Council’s website, www.watauga-arts.org, under the “Grants” heading. For information on either grant program or the free workshops, contact the Arts Council by emailing them at wcac@watauga-arts.org or by calling 828-264-1789.

