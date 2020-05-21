Watauga County and Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Have Cancelled Their Summer Camps

Published Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 1:46 pm

Watauga County Parks and Recreation Cancellation Statement on Day Camps

Following the recommendations of Watauga County Parks & Recreation, the Watauga County Commissioners voted to cancel all day camps for this summer, as well as youth baseball and youth softball leagues. We will also be cancelling spring soccer, tennis camp and spring adult softball.

Our department did not enter into this recommendation lightly. Through consultation with the health department, Watauga County School officials, guidance from the CDC and NCDHHS, meetings through the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Association and out of concern for our youth and our staff, the cancellation of these pro- grams was our best option.

Full refunds will be processed immediately, and checks will be mailed by June 12th, 2020.

Please feel free to contact us with any questions, or for additional clarifications. We look forward to serving you soon.

Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation will not be holding its summer camp

Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation will not be holding its summer camp – Camp Buckeye this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Our first and foremost duty is to protect our campers and their families. Following CDC and NRPA (National Recreation and Parks Association) guidelines, canceling camp was decided for everyone’s safety. This was a difficult decision as we want nothing more than to offer camp and have a great summer full of fun and memories for all our campers, but keeping safety in mind, it is with a heavy heart that we must cancel camp for this summer.
 
In positive news, we will be offering alternative outdoor programming for kids. More information on this to come this week. We are planning for special events during the summer as well that you and your family can take part in while adhering to the rules set forth by the states reopening plan.
 
*If you have registered your child or grandchild, we will be issuing your refunds ASAP
 
 
