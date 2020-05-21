Watauga County and Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Have Cancelled Their Summer Camps

Watauga County Parks and Recreation Cancellation Statement on Day Camps

Following the recommendations of Watauga County Parks & Recreation, the Watauga County Commissioners voted to cancel all day camps for this summer, as well as youth baseball and youth softball leagues. We will also be cancelling spring soccer, tennis camp and spring adult softball.

Our department did not enter into this recommendation lightly. Through consultation with the health department, Watauga County School officials, guidance from the CDC and NCDHHS, meetings through the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Association and out of concern for our youth and our staff, the cancellation of these pro- grams was our best option.

Full refunds will be processed immediately, and checks will be mailed by June 12th, 2020.

Please feel free to contact us with any questions, or for additional clarifications. We look forward to serving you soon.

Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation will not be holding its summer camp