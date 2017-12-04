The Watauga Community Band Partners with the WHS Band for Holiday Concert on Dec. 7

Published Monday, December 4, 2017 at 1:51 pm

The Watauga Community Band and the Watauga High School Band will ring in the holidays with a Christmas concert on Thursday, Dec. 7, in the auditorium of Watauga High School. The concert will open with the Watauga High School Band at 6:00 p.m., followed by the Watauga Community Band.

The Watauga Community Band, is directed by Bill Winkler. This year’s concert will celebrate Christmas through holiday favorites. The performance will include holiday classics like Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride, and A Christmas Festival, as well as Jerry Herman’s We Need a little Christmas from the Broadway Musical Mame. Robert W. Smith’s arrangement of Celtic Carol will be conducted by Ryan Claar. Claar plays the French horn in the community band.

Allison Walsh, a french horn player for the Watauga Community Band states, “The high school was very kind to let us use their auditorium. We are very excited for this event, it is always a lot of fun! Each year we change the songs that we play, while keeping a few holiday staples. The band members are all very excited for this event!”

Walsh has been with the community band for 7 years.

“I love being able to meet the eclectic variety of members in the band. It has been a fantastic way of building relations in the community. We all have a common interest, which is incredible to bond over. The band members range from students at Appalachian State University to retirees. Each member has a different skill level, which is great. Members get to relearn their instrument, or continue to build on skills that have already been developed. The band does not require an audition, and is very welcoming to all,” states Walsh.

This performance is free and welcomes guests of all ages to come to the event. Happy holidays!

Comments

comments