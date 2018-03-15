Watauga and Avery Schools Open for the First Time This Week, App State Resumes Normal Schedule

Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 9:21 am

By Nathan Ham

Both Watauga and Avery County schools are finally back in session this week after three snow days kept students at home.

Watauga County schools are operating on a three-hour delay for students and a two-hour delay for staff on Thursday. Buses will travel limited routes.

Avery County schools are also operating on a three-hour delay for students. Teachers will report at the normal time if it is safe to do so. Buses will not travel on any gravel roads or the following paved roads: Molly’s Branch, Martin’s Branch, Jerry’s Creek, Powdermill, Tucker Hollow, Buck Mountain, Sam Eller, Russ Norris, Blevin’s Creek and Cow Camp.

Classes at Appalachian State and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute returned to a normal schedule.

Snow totals vary across the High Country. According to Ray’s Weather, Boone received four inches of snow on Wednesday while Beech Mountain ended up with nine inches and Sugar Mountain had a foot of snow.

Temperatures warm up this weekend with highs expected to be in the 50’s. However, snow returns to the forecast for next Tuesday night and Wednesday when potentially another round of snow showers passes through.

